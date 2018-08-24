Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EXACT Sciences Co. Increased by Leerink Swann (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for EXACT Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.37. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $182,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $202,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $519,095.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $201,713.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

