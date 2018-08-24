Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Reduced by Analyst (MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.34.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,035,000 after acquiring an additional 939,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,941,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,419,000 after acquiring an additional 782,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $760,649,000 after acquiring an additional 394,973 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

