Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for InnerWorkings, Inc. Issued By Dougherty & Co (INWK)

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for InnerWorkings in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Department expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.22 million. InnerWorkings had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

INWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnerWorkings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of InnerWorkings stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

In other InnerWorkings news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart purchased 6,847 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $52,516.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,684.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,626,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,559,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 443,861 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,513,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 375,557 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 1,571,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 315,047 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

