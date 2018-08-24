Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Voxeljet AG (VJET) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Voxeljet in a research report issued on Sunday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Voxeljet’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

VJET has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voxeljet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE:VJET opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voxeljet stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) by 96,186.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.47% of Voxeljet worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

