Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for TJX Companies Inc Issued By William Blair (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $107.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 455,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.