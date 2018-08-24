Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of QUAD opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.96. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.95%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,576.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $199,591.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,583.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,241,000 after buying an additional 248,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 401,371 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 22.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 99,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

