QUALCOMM (QCOM) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $70.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.34.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,523 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

