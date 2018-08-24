Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Position Lowered by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,314 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of PWR opened at $33.91 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.10%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $73,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

