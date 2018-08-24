Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,045.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,946,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,928,754,000 after purchasing an additional 371,519 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,182,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13,390.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,811 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,363,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,483,000 after purchasing an additional 230,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $157.91 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, MED started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

