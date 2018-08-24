Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Lithia Motors by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 172,379 shares during the period.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider Chris Holzshu bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,787.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,932.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $2,470,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,586.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,670 shares of company stock worth $8,529,980. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lithia Motors to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $120.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.57.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

