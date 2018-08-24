Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 56,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $2,046,491.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,514.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,965 shares of company stock worth $2,852,175 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFGC opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.