Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Stake Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,571,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 35,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 576,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 40,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,516,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $173,622.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,041 shares of company stock worth $12,155,486. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Evercore ISI upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. MED cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.