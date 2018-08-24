Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

RNGR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.47.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

RNGR stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth $264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth $670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.