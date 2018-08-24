Raven Industries (RAVN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Raven Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.8676720884039 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RAVN traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.30. 2,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,063. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAVN. ValuEngine raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

