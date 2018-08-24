Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 391 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $177.58 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.73 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 27.85%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $2,919,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

