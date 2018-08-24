Reading International, Inc. Class A (RDI) Insider James J. Cotter, Jr. Sells 9,400 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $152,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RDI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. 972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Reading International, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Reading International Inc. Class A alerts:

Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Reading International, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. analysts anticipate that Reading International, Inc. Class A will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 123.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Reading International, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reading International, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Reading International, Inc. Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

About Reading International, Inc. Class A

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.