Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 2.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $372,742.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Edward Bass acquired 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.34 per share, for a total transaction of $69,565.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,878.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,586 shares of company stock worth $1,590,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after buying an additional 311,924 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 545,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 486,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 297,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 124,853 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

