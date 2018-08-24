Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,023 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Fortinet by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 295,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 251,735 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 31,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 462,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $12,173,225.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,577,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $78.75 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

