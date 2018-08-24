Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 4,324 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

Shares of MNST opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

