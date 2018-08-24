Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.78 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 71.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Twitter by 45.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,445,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 47,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. Twitter’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Twitter from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $22,234,266.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,684,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,888,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $129,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,449,553 shares of company stock worth $143,342,249 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.