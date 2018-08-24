Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,999 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,088,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,127,000 after acquiring an additional 309,953 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,167,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,491,000 after acquiring an additional 564,509 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Toll Brothers by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 104,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 11,121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Toll Brothers to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of TOL opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 6.98. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

