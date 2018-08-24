Renault (RNO) PT Set at €76.00 by Commerzbank

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €76.00 ($86.36) price target by equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale set a €97.00 ($110.23) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.37 ($108.37).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €95.21 ($108.19) on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a one year high of €100.70 ($114.43).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.