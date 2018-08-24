Rent-A-Center Target of Unusually High Options Trading (RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,438 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 766% compared to the typical volume of 166 put options.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.49 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $65,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Several research firms have commented on RCII. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

