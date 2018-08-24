Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AstroNova Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ALOT)

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for AstroNova in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

ALOT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.13. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

In other AstroNova news, VP Michael J. Natalizia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 264,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

