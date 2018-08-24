Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordson Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. Nordson’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Shares of NDSN opened at $134.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $132,000. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1,721.4% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.21%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.