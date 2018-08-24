Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ: BWFG) recently:

8/10/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

7/16/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

BWFG stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $245.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.44. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.79%. sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 131,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

