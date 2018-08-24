Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 24th (ADSK, AN, ARDX, BABA, FND, INTU, KALA, LL, PAG, SPLK)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 24th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL). Longbow Research issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We see the recent share weakness post-study 1504 readouts as a buying opportunity. We believe upside potential remains from the LGS indication in 2019 and we believe Zogenix is in comfortable position to reach break-even following a recent $359 mil capital raise. In addition, we see the FDA approval of stiripentol on 08/21/18 as incrementally positive for ZX008 from an IP protection perspective. The known drug-drug interaction (DDI) of ZX008 with stiripentol is protected by Zogenix patents and is likely to create an extra hurdle for potential generic competitors down the road.””

