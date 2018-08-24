Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 24th (ADSK, AN, ARDX, BABA, FND, INTU, KALA, LL, PAG, SPLK)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 24th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL). Longbow Research issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We see the recent share weakness post-study 1504 readouts as a buying opportunity. We believe upside potential remains from the LGS indication in 2019 and we believe Zogenix is in comfortable position to reach break-even following a recent $359 mil capital raise. In addition, we see the FDA approval of stiripentol on 08/21/18 as incrementally positive for ZX008 from an IP protection perspective. The known drug-drug interaction (DDI) of ZX008 with stiripentol is protected by Zogenix patents and is likely to create an extra hurdle for potential generic competitors down the road.””

