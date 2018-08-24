Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for James River Group (JRVR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) recently:

8/16/2018 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2018 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

8/7/2018 – James River Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – James River Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

7/10/2018 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2018 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $40.76. 3,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,762. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. James River Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $228.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 51,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in James River Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 92,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in James River Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in James River Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

