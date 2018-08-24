Rev Group Inc (REVG) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.45% of Rev Group worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Rev Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Rev Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Rev Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rev Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Rev Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 105,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Canan purchased 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,841.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,438.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $112,892 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Rev Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Rev Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $608.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

