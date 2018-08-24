Revain Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.91 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00002018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Kuna, HitBTC and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $24.81 million and $2.91 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00265901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00150890 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032240 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, BitFlip, YoBit, BitForex, HitBTC, Kuna, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

