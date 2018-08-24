Reviewing Aspen Insurance (AHL) & Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

Aspen Insurance (NYSE: HMN) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Insurance and Horace Mann Educators’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Insurance $2.52 billion 0.89 -$267.70 million ($6.59) -5.68 Horace Mann Educators $1.17 billion 1.60 $169.45 million $1.74 26.29

Horace Mann Educators has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Insurance. Aspen Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Insurance and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aspen Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.08%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.01%. Given Aspen Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Insurance is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Insurance has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Aspen Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Aspen Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Aspen Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Aspen Insurance pays out -14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aspen Insurance has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Aspen Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Insurance and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Insurance -18.11% -11.73% -2.65% Horace Mann Educators 14.89% 5.90% 0.75%

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Aspen Insurance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S. primary casualty, excess casualty, environmental liability, and railroad liability products; and marine, aviation, and energy insurance products, such as marine and energy liability, onshore and offshore energy physical damage, marine hull, specie, inland and ocean marine, and aviation insurance products. This segment also provides financial and professional lines insurance products comprising financial and corporate risks, professional liability, management liability, credit and political risks, crisis management, accident and health, surety risks, and technology liability insurance products. The company's Aspen Reinsurance segment offers property catastrophe reinsurance products; other property reinsurance products; casualty reinsurance products, including U.S. treaty, international treaty, and casualty facultative reinsurance products; and specialty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, agriculture, marine, aviation, terrorism, engineering, cyber, and other specialty lines. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited distributes its products primarily through brokers and reinsurance intermediaries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

