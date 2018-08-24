Reviewing Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) & Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: STNG) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Genco Shipping & Trading does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -29.58% -0.59% -0.39% Scorpio Tankers -31.44% -9.08% -3.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Scorpio Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $209.70 million 2.78 -$58.72 million ($1.29) -10.89 Scorpio Tankers $512.73 million 1.29 -$158.24 million ($0.47) -4.23

Genco Shipping & Trading has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scorpio Tankers. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scorpio Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 5 0 2.83 Scorpio Tankers 0 0 8 0 3.00

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.89%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 111.06%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. Its fleet consists of 60 drybulk carriers, including 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 1 Handymax, and 15 Handysize drybulk carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 4,688,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.