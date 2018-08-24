Reviewing Nordic American Tanker (NAT) & Tidewater (TDW)

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE: TDW) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tanker -87.25% -13.97% -8.60% Tidewater -294.06% -119.26% -69.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and Tidewater’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tanker $154.68 million 2.07 -$204.96 million ($0.71) -3.17 Tidewater $129.21 million 6.33 N/A N/A N/A

Tidewater has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nordic American Tanker.

Dividends

Nordic American Tanker pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tidewater does not pay a dividend. Nordic American Tanker pays out -11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nordic American Tanker and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tanker 1 3 1 0 2.00 Tidewater 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus target price of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Nordic American Tanker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tanker is more favorable than Tidewater.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Nordic American Tanker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Tidewater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordic American Tanker beats Tidewater on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.