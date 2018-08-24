Reviewing Peak Resorts (SKIS) & Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Peak Resorts (NYSE: SHO) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peak Resorts and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Resorts $131.66 million 0.48 $1.35 million $0.07 64.29 Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.14 $145.37 million $1.22 13.48

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Resorts. Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peak Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Peak Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peak Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peak Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Peak Resorts pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Peak Resorts has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Peak Resorts and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Resorts 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 7 2 0 2.10

Peak Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus target price of $16.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Peak Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peak Resorts is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Resorts and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Resorts 1.03% 4.53% 0.92% Sunstone Hotel Investors 10.08% 4.26% 2.73%

Summary

Peak Resorts beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities. The company also offers non-winter attractions, such as golf, roller coasters, swimming, summer concerts, and zip rides. It operates 14 ski resorts primarily located in the Northeast and Midwest. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

