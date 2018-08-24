Reviewing Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) and Wingstop (WING)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: WING) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.92% 45.99% 17.12% Wingstop 22.15% -24.63% 19.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Wingstop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Wingstop 1 5 9 0 2.53

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.72%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.14%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Wingstop.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wingstop pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $414.82 million 2.34 $30.13 million $1.10 28.73 Wingstop $105.55 million 18.29 $27.30 million $0.74 89.15

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wingstop. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Wingstop on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, including 77 company-owned restaurants; 2 restaurant operating under a contractual agreement; and 76 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 21 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.