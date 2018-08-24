Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,440.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,520,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 7,384,919 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $196,407,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after buying an additional 2,054,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,550,000 after buying an additional 1,991,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,561.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,753,000 after buying an additional 1,814,241 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

