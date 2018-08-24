Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 44,840,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,645,000 after purchasing an additional 341,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,440,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,140,000 after purchasing an additional 142,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,692,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,258,000 after purchasing an additional 113,917 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,410 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,131,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,126,000 after purchasing an additional 86,450 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.42.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $308,013.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $675,231.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,163.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,118,448 shares of company stock valued at $206,431,891. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

