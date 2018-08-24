Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 14,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of THO opened at $93.13 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.