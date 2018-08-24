Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.48 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,121,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,925 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,710,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,874,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,091 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,479,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $908.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

