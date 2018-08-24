Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,049 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Toll Brothers worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,088,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,670 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,167,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after acquiring an additional 564,509 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 104,134 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11,121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

TOL stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

