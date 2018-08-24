RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of RFCI opened at $24.02 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

