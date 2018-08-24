RMG Networks Holding Corp (RMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RMG Networks Holding Corp (NASDAQ:RMGN) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RMG Networks an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RMG Networks alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised RMG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ RMGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 149,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,918. RMG Networks has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

RMG Networks Company Profile

RMG Networks Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class digital signage solutions. It offers suite of products, including proprietary software, software-embedded hardware, maintenance and support services, content and creative services, installation services, and third-party displays.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMG Networks (RMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.