Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $86.52 and a one year high of $138.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

