Robert W. Baird Increases Target (TGT) Price Target to $100.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.89.

TGT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,587. Target has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $15,224,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 73.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 172.8% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

