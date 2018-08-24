Robin Niblett Acquires 3,625 Shares of Fidelity European Values plc (FEV) Stock

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) insider Robin Niblett bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £8,482.50 ($10,843.03).

Shares of FEV traded up GBX 231.65 ($2.96) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 234 ($2.99). The company had a trading volume of 130,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,258. Fidelity European Values plc has a twelve month low of GBX 188.29 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 235 ($3.00).

About Fidelity European Values

Fidelity European Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth principally from the stock markets of continental Europe. The Company invests approximately 80% of gross assets in companies from countries, which are included in the Benchmark Index.

