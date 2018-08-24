Robinson (RBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Robinson (LON:RBN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Robinson had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Shares of LON:RBN traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 77 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.50 ($1.81).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a research report on Wednesday.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wadded wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

