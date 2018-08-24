Rockwell Automation (ROK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $155.81 and a 12-month high of $210.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $262,752.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $1,036,552.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

