Ronald N. Tutor Sells 27,375 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 27,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $554,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TPC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 199,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,197,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 31.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,030,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,368,000 after purchasing an additional 971,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,811,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,868,000 after purchasing an additional 182,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90,183 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

