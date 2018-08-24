Rosetta Stone Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rosetta Stone in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Rosetta Stone from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of RST stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.18 million, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 0.37. Rosetta Stone has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director George A. Logue bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nierenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 63.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 71,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157,311 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

