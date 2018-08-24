Ross Stores Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,448 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,064% compared to the average daily volume of 371 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,701.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,488. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 197,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

